カナダで生まれたにも関わらず、私たちが受けた人種差別は、世代を超えてしまった

Growing up, Melisa Miharu Kamibayashi-Staples was told to hide the fact that she's Japanese Duration 11:08

She tells her 11-year-old son Ryan what happened to their family and how it's led to a disconnect with their culture, during a frank conversation for our series, "Things I Wish I Said." 上記のビデオで、この日系カナダ人親子の会話の全部をご覧ください。 11:08