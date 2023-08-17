Evacuating Yellowknife in 36 hours: Answers to your questions

As the threat of wildfire reaching the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend loomed, the Northwest Territories government ordered a full evacuation of the capital on Wednesday night, with the aim of having all 22,000 residents out by noon on Friday.

The government has a website containing all of the information residents might need .

Here are answers to some of the questions we've received:

Why are they evacuating the whole city at once?

Officials say the window of opportunity could be short, and they are concerned that if everyone doesn't get out now, they will lose access to the highway and airplanes won't be able to land or take off if the smoke becomes too heavy.

Right now, the highway out of Yellowknife is open. People are being warned to expect delays but to be patient and safe. The government has an interactive website with highway conditions and updates showing which routes are open and closed.

The evacuation ordered late Wednesday also applies to the nearby communities of Ndilo and Dettah.

Officials are asking that if you have room in your car to offer a ride to someone you know, or to bring someone's pets.

WATCH | A race against time — and fire: Yellowknife wildfire evacuation: A race against time | About That Duration 3:54 People in Yellowknife have been ordered to evacuate in the next 24 hours as wildfires approach. Andrew Chang explains what's complicating the effort to help 22,000 people escape as flames close in.

Will there be enough gas along the road?

People are being advised to fill up before they hit the highway.

According to the N.W.T. government, gas is available in the community of Fort Providence and at the Big River gas station.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson said Wednesday night that officials have been told that Big River had a good supply and that it will be getting more gas on Friday.

There will also be at least one tanker truck of gas along the evacuation route highway in case people need it as they drive, as well as tow trucks.

Once drivers cross the border into Alberta, there should be gas available in Steen River, Meander River and High Level.

The government says there will be at least one tanker of gas along the highway in case people run out along the way. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

What if I don't have a vehicle?

People who do not have access to a vehicle can register to evacuate by air. Evacuation flights were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

People are being asked to go to Sir John Franklin High School with their belongings — not to the airport. Shuttles will be available to bring them to the airport.

The government is advising people to bring one carry-on bag with about five days' worth of clothing and essentials, including medications, as well as water and snacks.

People wait at a high school in Yellowknife on Thursday morning, where they've been told to go to get on evacuation flights leaving the city. (Francis Tessier-Burns/CBC)

There are several flights scheduled to Calgary that can be found on the government's website .

Air Canada and WestJet have also added some flights to their schedule, while also coming under fire by some who say they aren't doing enough to accommodate changes and cap flight costs.

Can I bring my pets?

Pets will be allowed on the flights. They must be crated for travel on commercial flights.

For those travelling on a Canadian Air Force evacuation flight, they are being asked to crate their pets if possible. If a carrier or kennel is not available, people are being asked to harness cats and leash dogs and keep them as close as possible.

Pets other than cats or dogs must be crated on all flights.

WATCH | The fear of having to get out fast: Shock and fear as N.W.T. woman packs to flee fires Duration 1:23 Angela Canning, a Yellowknife resident who is getting ready to leave her home — and her husband, who is an essential worker — says she's scared. ‘I feel panicked,’ she said. ‘I feel like ... there wasn’t enough time.’

What if I have nowhere to stay?

While people are being asked to try to stay with friends or family, or to find accommodations in hotels, the government has provided a list of reception centres in several Alberta communities where people can stay.

What is being done for people who are immunocompromised or in hospital?

The government is recommending that residents of Yellowknife who are immunocompromised or at high risk register for flights as soon as possible due to intensifying smoke in the region.

The N.W.T. health authority said surgeries are being reduced, and some services at Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital, including long-term care, were to be closed by Friday. Intensive care patients were being moved to Alberta.

Birthing services were to be reduced, but the emergency department is to stay open at normal service levels.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said on Wednesday that the evacuation of patients from long-term and assisted-care facilities had begun.

Alberta Health Services is placing continuing-care evacuee residents into facilities.

Green said for people who can't leave Yellowknife on Thursday and don't feel safe in their homes due to smoke, 180 cots are set up at the Yellowknife Multiplex, where people can stay until Friday. Food is also available there.

A line of traffic leaves the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community. (Pat Kane/Reuters)

What about the homeless population?

Thompson said the government is working with homeless shelters, warming centres and other organizations that serve vulnerable populations to make sure arrangements are made to get them out of the city.

"We're not leaving anybody behind," he said.

The territorial government has provided the following information for residents: