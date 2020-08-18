No new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Nova Scotia

No new COVID-19 cases were identified Tuesday in Nova Scotia, but four cases remain active in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 300 tests on Monday, all of which were negative.

The last new case of the virus was reported in Nova Scotia's northern zone on Monday, having been discovered the day before.

It has been linked to one of the three cases previously reported last week in the same area.

There are four known active cases in Nova Scotia as of Tuesday, August 18, 2020. All four cases are in the Northern Zone, and the most recent case has been traced to a previous travel-related case. ( Province of Nova Scotia)

Nova Scotia Health defines the northern zone as an area that includes Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou. The previous three cases were discovered between Friday and Saturday, and were all related to travel.

None of the four active cases are in hospital.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 68,901 negative test results, 1,075 positive cases and 64 deaths.

Over the weekend warnings were issued about possible COVID-19 exposure on two flights between Toronto and Halifax.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES