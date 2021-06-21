Nova Scotia reports zero new COVID-19 cases Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the first day since late March with no new cases.

There are three people in the hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

Four recoveries were reported, and there are now 79 known active cases.

The province said in a news release there is still limited community spread in the central zone. On Sunday, a notice was issued warning of a potential "high-risk exposure" at Fit4Less Gym on Dresden Row in Halifax.

Provincial health authority labs completed 2,580 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases Sunday. It has 56 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases in its most recent update on Friday. The province has 22 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

