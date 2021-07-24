Halifax Mooseheads star gets drafted by Nashville in first round of NHL draft

He's a country music fan and now he's headed to Music City as a player with the Nashville Predators.

Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L'Heureux was the 27th pick in the first round of the NHL entry draft on Friday night.

The Predators traded second-round picks 40 and 51 to the Carolina Hurricanes for their first-round pick.

"I had a lot of discussions with them previous to the draft," L'Heureux said. "I knew when they traded up that it could be a possibility and that they definitely like my style of play and they like me as a player."

The 18-year-old credits his success so far to him being a dual threat — a player who is able to "work hard and grind and hit," but also has the skills to "back it up."

L'Heureux was the second pick taken in the first round by Nashville. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In the shortened 2020-21 regular season, L'Heureux was second in team scoring, and put up 39 points in 33 games.

L'Heureux said he knows he needs to become more professional and work on his emotions. He was suspended multiple times this season.

He said now that he has been given the opportunity to play at the highest level he is not going to take it for granted and he plans to "run with it."

L'Heureux said he's heard great things about the city of Nashville and is looking forward to a new adventure.

"Right now, I'm just open eyes, [have] a huge smile on my face and really just excited for the opportunity," he said.

Two other Halifax players were also drafted. Cameron Whynot was chosen in the third round with the 89th-overall pick by the Calgary Flames and Bobby Orr was chosen in the fifth round, 136th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes.

