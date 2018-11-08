2 former NDP members allege Zach Churchill acted aggressively towards them

Two former MLAs allege they were harassed by Education Minister Zach Churchill in a manner similar to the way he confronted PC leader Tim Houston on budget day, according to the Speaker of the Nova Scotia Legislature.

Kevin Murphy has confirmed he has received e-mails related to the matter.

"I received two correspondence from two former members indicating or alleging a similar event in the past," Murphy said.

The Liberal MLA for Eastern Shore would not discuss the details contained in those e-mails, nor would he identify who sent them.

"If those members want to provide their information to you, as a media, that'll be up to them," he said. "But I won't be doing that."

The former politicians passed on the information to all three party leaders. The NDP caucus confirmed the e-mails came from former New Democrats.

The House of Assembly is governed by an anti-harassment policy that covers MLAs, staff and legislature employees, but does not include former politicians.

Murphy closes the book

For Murphy, that meant a halt to the matter.

"If there's any further action on the matter it will be up to the two parties involved and as you're aware it came to the floor of the House and it was voted not to proceed to the Committee on Internal Affairs to take a look at it," he said.

"So as far as the Speaker is concerned the book is closed on the matter."

Churchill was sworn in as the MLA for Yarmouth in 2010 after winning a byelection. As government, the NDP had 31 members in the House.

After the 2013 election that swept the Liberals into power, only seven remained.

PC Leader Tim Houston suggested the information shed new light on allegations he made against Churchill.

"The allegations raise a lot of questions," said a statement released on Houston's behalf. "First and foremost, was the Premier aware of the Minister's behaviour and why has he continued to allow it to go unchecked.

"It establishes a pattern of behaviour that for the PC Caucus is unacceptable. It's up to the member in question and the Premier to determine if this behaviour is suitable for a workplace in Nova Scotia."

Churchill issues statement via premier's office

Churchill, who is in Yarmouth helping tend to a baby girl, was unavailable for comment. The premier's office issued a statement on his behalf.

"I have been made aware of letters to the Speaker, with allegations against me," it stated. "I do not recall either of the incidents in question.

"What I can say is I would never touch another Member of the Legislative Assembly in the manner suggested."

The statement concluded: "I have always believed the Legislature to be a place to debate policy but it seems of late some members of the opposition are more interested in coordinated personal attacks."

