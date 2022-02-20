Zach Churchill announces bid for Liberal leadership

Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill will officially launch his campaign for the Nova Scotia Liberal Party leadership on Tuesday.

Speaking to CBC News on Sunday, Churchill said he wants to use his experience and skills to lead the party to victory after its electoral loss in 2021.

"I'm really energized about the rebuilding part of this leadership race, working with our grassroots people in every single riding across the province to sign new people up and bring new ideas to the party," he said.

Churchill said his team in Yarmouth is excited to take its campaigning to the next level.

He was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly in a byelection in 2010. He was re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

He has served in ministerial roles in education, health, wellness, natural resources, communications and municipal affairs.

Following defeat in last year's election, Iain Rankin announced on Jan. 5 that he would step down as Liberal leader once a new leader is selected.

Rankin will remain as the MLA for Timberlea-Prospect and intends to run in the next provincial election.

Preston MLA Angela Simmonds is the only other person to declare an intention to run for the leadership of the party.

The party has set a March 21 deadline to enter the race. A new leader will be chosen at a convention on July 9.

