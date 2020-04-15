N.S. teachers prepare to help students who fall behind due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia's education system is making additional preparations to help students who fall behind in school as a result of learning from home during COVID-19.

With public schools and daycares in the province closed until at least May 1, coursework is largely being completed online, over the phone and through learning packages delivered to homes. The province released its "learning continuity plans" for students at the end of March.

Education Minister Zach Churchill told CBC's Mainstreet on Wednesday that teachers will get extra professional development this summer to better help students get caught up if they fall behind.

"We'll make sure that resources, our inclusive education resources in particular, that are deployed next year ... will be very focused on dealing with those gaps," he added.

End-of-year report cards will go out to all students, which Churchill said will help teachers evaluate where students are in their learning and who might need extra help.

Nova Scotia is still under strict public health guidelines to help limit the spread of the virus, and public health has not said when, or if, schools will reopen this year. As of Wednesday, 549 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ahead of the curve

Churchill said the province's pandemic education plan was designed to be as equitable as possible.

"We're the first province to have a no-tech, no-internet option for at-home learning and people seem to be very appreciative of those learning packages," he said.

Churchill said for families without reliable high-speed internet, teachers are offering support over the phone and through group teleconferencing. Non-teaching services such as guidance counsellors and mental health clinicians are also available by phone or video conferencing. The province is also accommodating students on individualized program plans.

Still, the minister acknowledged that learning will look different in each household, and that it's likely some students won't receive the same level of attention.

"This increases the chance of those gaps happening, so we're preparing to deal with those and meet those needs next year," he said. "But that's not to say we're not doing our best to help every kid succeed this year. We're very focused on that."

What about Grade 12 students?

Churchill said his department has tried to make sure graduating students have the technology they need to complete their lessons. He said Grade 12 students will still receive percentage grades to help with entrance to post-secondary institutions.

He said he's been in weekly contact with universities, as well as the Department of Labour and Advanced Education.

"Grade 12 students be assured, we're going to help you get your credits to carry on with your education if that's what you want to do," he said.

Despite the challenges, teachers and administrators are adapting and making an unprecedented situation work, Churchill said.

"There was some uncertainty at first where people didn't really fully understand the expectations or how this was going to work because it's absolutely new to everybody," he said. "But over the last week, things seem to have settled in a little bit and the feedback we're getting is quite positive."

