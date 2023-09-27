Youth seriously injured in ATV crash in Queens County
RCMP say the all-terrain vehicle the young person was driving rolled while it was travelling on a logging road late Tuesday afternoon in Kempt, N.S.
RCMP say the youth had to be flown to hospital via LifeFlight
A youth was seriously injured after an ATV crash late Tuesday afternoon in Queens County.
First responders were called around 4:45 p.m. near Highway 8 in Kempt, N.S. RCMP learned the all-terrain vehicle rolled while it was travelling on a logging road.
The youth who was driving the vehicle was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight.
Highway 8 was temporarily closed to allow the LifeFlight helicopter to land safely.
RCMP said it's unclear what led to the crash.
