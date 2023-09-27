Youth seriously injured in ATV crash in Queens County

A youth was seriously injured after an ATV crash late Tuesday afternoon in Queens County.

First responders were called around 4:45 p.m. near Highway 8 in Kempt, N.S. RCMP learned the all-terrain vehicle rolled while it was travelling on a logging road.

The youth who was driving the vehicle was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight.

Highway 8 was temporarily closed to allow the LifeFlight helicopter to land safely.

RCMP said it's unclear what led to the crash.

MORE TOP STORIES