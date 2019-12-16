Former youth pastor convicted of sexual assault, sexual interference

A former youth pastor at a Halifax-area Baptist church has been found guilty of sex charges involving a victim who was 17 at the time of the crimes.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Darlene Jamieson delivered her verdict Monday in the case of Michael Oliver Fisher, who was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The victim is 29 now and testified against Fisher, 40, at his trial last month.

The woman told the judge that she considered Fisher to be a mentor and spiritual adviser. The two first met when she was 14.

At that time, Fisher was the youth pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hammonds Plains, northwest of Halifax.

It wasn't until she turned 17 that they had a series of sexual encounters from January to July 2008 at his apartment in New Minas and at a house in the Halifax area.

'Inconsistent, implausible and evasive'

Fisher testified in his own defence and disputed the notion that he was in a position of trust over the girl. He also said she initiated all of the sexual activity.

Jamieson had doubts about Fisher's testimony.

"I find large portions of Mr. Fisher's evidence to be inconsistent, implausible and evasive," the judge said in her decision.

"For example, in relation to questions as to whether he considered himself an adult after two years of college in Bermuda and four years of university in Halifax [when he was age 25], his response was that he wouldn't classify himself as an adult or as a youth and that he would not use such terminology."

Crown to seek period of custody

After the verdict, Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn said the trial was not a "credibility contest."

"But when you looked at Mr. Fisher, you found him to be very evasive and not truthful in his answers," said Woodburn outside court.

"And on the other hand, the complainant was very credible and quite accurate with her memory of the events that took place."

Because the same set of facts was used for both convictions, Jamieson said she expected one of the charges to be stayed before Fisher is sentenced in March. Woodburn said he will be seeking a period of incarceration for Fisher.

