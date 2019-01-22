Few resources in Cape Breton for homeless youth, say advocates

The Cape Breton Community Housing Association has produced a plan to combat the troubling issue of youth homelessness in the region — something it says has been overlooked in terms of resources.

The non-profit group, which provides residential services and rehabilitative programs to people with mental illness, says there is a need for emergency housing and support for long-term housing in Cape Breton.

Fred Deveaux, the association's executive director, said two studies carried out last April show youth homelessness is a larger problem than many people might realize.

Fred Deveaux is executive director of the Cape Breton Community Housing Association. (Holly Conners/CBC)

A real-time study conducted over a 12-hour period on April 19 found there were 115 homeless people in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. A one-month survey, using information gathered from service providers, put the count at 284.

"Youth represent a major percentage of the homelessness numbers that we've seen," said Deveaux.

"In the service-based study, people who were under the age of 30 represented 44 per cent of the individuals in that study."

In the one-day survey, 19 per cent of people were under the age of 24, he said.

"And so we have a serious youth homelessness issue here, and we have very few dedicated resources for youth homelessness here," said Deveaux.

Cape Breton University student Rebekah Mifflin spent the past year working with the association to develop its youth homelessness plan.

Rebekah Mifflin was homeless off and on until the age of 21. (Holly Conners/CBC)

A troubled family life led her to leave home at age nine.

"I decided it was better to just find a different place to be, regardless if that was outside or on a couch, it was better than being home," she said.

Mifflin was homeless, on and off, until the age of 21.

"A lot of my friends would sneak me into their houses," she said. "Some of their parents would actually welcome me in and take care of me. And other times it would be staying with men who exploited my vulnerability."

The association has launched a community awareness project, developed by young people like Mifflin.

"It definitely would have helped ... if more of the people around me were educated about the signs so that they could have reached out to me."

Brenda Moore helped co-ordinate the youth homelessness plan for the Cape Breton Community Housing Association. (Holly Conners/CBC)

The plan's other key recommendations include the co-ordination and streamlining of services, as well as early intervention and prevention programs.

The latter includes community education, and not counting out families as part of the solution, said Brenda Moore, who co-ordinated the plan for the association.

"It's not possible for all youth to return home. But for those who could return home, we need to look at how to best support that," she said.