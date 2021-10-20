Youth faces arson charge in Yarmouth school fire

RCMP have charged a youth with setting two fires at a high school in Yarmouth, N.S.

Police were called to Yarmouth Consolidated Memorial High School on Forest Street around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews had already responded and managed to extinguish two fires. All staff and students had been evacuated from the building. No one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education said the fires were in a bathroom. They forced the early dismissal of classes on Tuesday. The school remained closed on Wednesday. It will reopen Thursday.

RCMP said Wednesday a youth has been charged with arson and mischief, and released on conditions.

