Two youths charged after armed robbery in Stewiacke

Colchester County District RCMP have charged two youths accused of an armed robbery in Stewiacke on Friday.

RCMP were called to the scene at 11:40 p.m., where they said a man had been threatened with a knife, assaulted and had his vehicle stolen, according to a police news release Monday. Police said he was uninjured.

The vehicle was later located in Dartmouth.

A road stop was conducted, the two youths were taken into custody without incident and held overnight. They were later released and will appear in court at a later date.

Police said they believe the youths did not act alone and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

