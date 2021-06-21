Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Two youths charged after armed robbery in Stewiacke

Two youths have been charged after a man was assaulted in Stewiacke and threatened with a knife. RCMP said the two did not act alone.

RCMP are still investigating the incident and believe there may have been more people involved. (CBC)

Colchester County District RCMP have charged two youths accused of an armed robbery in Stewiacke on Friday.

RCMP were called to the scene at 11:40 p.m., where they said a man had been threatened with a knife, assaulted and had his vehicle stolen, according to a police news release Monday. Police said he was uninjured.

The vehicle was later located in Dartmouth.

A road stop was conducted, the two youths were taken into custody without incident and held overnight. They were later released and will appear in court at a later date.

Police said they believe the youths did not act alone and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

