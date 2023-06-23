Youth charged with assault after attack on Halifax Transit driver

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 16-year-old with assault after a Halifax Transit bus driver was attacked on the job last month.

Police say a group of youth was causing a disturbance on a bus while it was stopped at the Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on May 19.

Staff asked the group to get off the bus, and two of the young people ran ahead to the next stop, where they entered the bus through the back doors while other passengers were getting off.

The youths then assaulted the driver and ran away. The driver was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged on June 19 and is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.

Police are still trying to identify the second young person involved in the incident.

