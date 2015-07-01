Your guide to Canada Day in Halifax area

There are free concerts, family events and fireworks on Canada Day in the Halifax area on Monday, July 1.

Pancake breakfasts: Start your Canada Day celebrations with a free pancake breakfast at Alderney Landing on the Dartmouth waterfront or at the Grand Parade in downtown Halifax. Both events are followed by the raising of the Canadian flag and singing of O Canada.

8-10 a.m.

Tattoo Canada Day Parade:

Downtown Halifax

10-11 a.m.

Official Canada Day Opening Ceremonies: Celebrate Canada's 152nd birthday with the official opening ceremony of all the Canada Day events. It starts with the firing of the noon gun followed by the traditional 21-gun salute and national anthem. Enjoy bands, military performances by the 78th Highlanders, presentations and Canada Day cake served by a 78th Highlanders.

Halifax Citadel National Historic Site of Canada

11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Family Fun Fest: The Family Fun Fest features a variety of interactive activities focused on kids. This year's festival features a shared cultural dance experience across many genres. There will be the Atlantic Kite Festival and the K9 Hi-Flyers dog agility team. There will be free entertainment, interactive activities, science experiments, food trucks, face painting and inflatable attractions.

Skating Oval, Halifax Common

Noon-4 p.m.

Members of the SkyHawks team perform over Halifax on Canada Day. (CBC)

Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, The SkyHawks: The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, The SkyHawks, is Canada's only military parachute demonstration team.

11 a.m.-noon

Skating Oval

Canada Day at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21:

It's an extra special Canada Day at the Museum as it celebrates 20 years. Enjoy a fun-filled day of live multicultural music and performances. Free admission. The Big Sing will be back this year.

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

An unidentified youth watches a Canada Day parade in Halifax on Sunday, July 1, 2012. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Fuse Festival: Bring your kids to celebrate Canada's diversity through an afternoon of dance with artists from across the city.

Noon-5 p.m.

Skating Oval

Free Concert At Sullivans Pond: Free gazebo concert at Sullivans Pond. Local artists will be featured.

2-4 p.m.

Sullivans Pond, Dartmouth

Free Concert in the Public Gardens: The Halifax Public Gardens has a free Canada Day concert. Lineup to be announced.

2-4 p.m.

Halifax Public Gardens

Lion dancers in Halifax on Canada Day 2018. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Main Event Concert featuring A-Trak: Atlantic Canada's largest free-concert is being held at Alderney Landing for afternoon and evening shows from many award-winning performers. Joining us for his first East Coast performance is Grammy-nominated A-Trak.

Ellevator, KALLITECHNIS, The Sorority and Cape Breton's Carmen Townsend are also performing..

Come to see world-class Canadian musicians and a 10 p.m. fireworks display.

5 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Alderney Landing, Dartmouth

Canada Day Fireworks: A fireworks show is back on the Halifax-Dartmouth waterfront.

10 p.m.

