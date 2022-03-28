Death of 20-year-old man in Halifax ruled a homicide
Halifax police have ruled the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Hollis Street over the weekend a homicide.
Police do not believe incident was random
Halifax police have ruled the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Hollis Street over the weekend a homicide.
Investigators were called to the 1600 block of Hollis Street at 3:49 a.m. AT on Saturday. The victim was taken to hospital, but later died.
Nova Scotia's medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Sunday and ruled the death a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Keezondre Kentrez Smith.
"Our thoughts are with Keezondre's family and loved ones during this difficult time," a news release from police said.
Investigators also say they do not believe it was a random incident.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they're asking anyone with information about this incident to call 902-490-5020.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?