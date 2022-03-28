Death of 20-year-old man in Halifax ruled a homicide

Halifax police have ruled the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Hollis Street over the weekend a homicide.

Investigators were called to the 1600 block of Hollis Street at 3:49 a.m. AT on Saturday. The victim was taken to hospital, but later died.

Nova Scotia's medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Sunday and ruled the death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Keezondre Kentrez Smith.

"Our thoughts are with Keezondre's family and loved ones during this difficult time," a news release from police said.

Pedestrians look on as police investigated a fatal shooting in Halifax on Saturday. (Vernon Ramesar / CBC)

Investigators also say they do not believe it was a random incident.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they're asking anyone with information about this incident to call 902-490-5020.

MORE TOP STORIES