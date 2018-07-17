A young girl from Fall River, N.S., made a big impression on an asphalt sealer who was having a horrible day on Monday.

Fred Crooks and a co-worker were heading to a job in Fall River when they got into an accident with a septic truck.

Crooks's vehicle was nearly hit, but wasn't. However, the trailer carrying his equipment was smashed by the other truck, scattering debris all over the side of the road.

No one was hurt, but Crooks had to spend four hours on the side of the road while everything was straightened away.

Debris at the scene. (Submitted by Fred Crooks)

That's when he got a visit from a young girl who lived on the street.

Kept checking in

"It was a terrible day for me but this little girl was the highlight of my day," said Crooks. "She didn't know me from the bogeyman or the man on the moon."

Crooks says the girl, 11-year-old Robin McElroy, kept checking to see if she could help. She even made some deliveries.

"When she came down the second time this little girl was walking so lightly because she had a glass of cold water and you could tell she was trying hard not to spill it," said Crooks. "She brought down some treats, too, and she turned a bad day into a good day. She was so kind and thoughtful."

But during the hot day, while sorting out the accident, Crooks never got the girl's name. He just remembers her walking with two dogs, including a big black standard poodle.

On Monday evening, Crooks shared the story with his daughter, Chelsea.

Fred Crooks and daughter Chelsea Crooks (Submitted by Chelsea Crooks)

Tried to connect

She quickly went to Facebook in an attempt to connect with the girl so she could be properly thanked.

On Facebook, Chelsea Crooks said:

"So let's start with God is good. Fred Crooks and Isaac Mantley had a car accident today, which was pretty bad, a septic pump truck hit his work trailer, had it have the actual truck they would've died instantly. Luckily they walked away without a scratch, it was a miracle.

"The point of this post was hopefully it would reach the parents of a kind hearted amazing young girl, who blew my dads emotions away with her generosity and how caring a young soul could be. This little girl my father could not remember her name but she was around 11 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes, she had two dogs and the only one that dad could identity was a tall black poodle. She lived on Waterford Ct in Fall River, this sweet little girl after the accident brought my father down water and these treats that are show cased in the picture. Many of people drove past the accident and and 90 percent of them didn't stop, however this is what this little girl did. She is a behind the scenes hero and angel as the temperatures were hot and the had to stay on the accident scene for hours.

"Thanks to the hero who helped cool my dad and uncle off, and fill their bellies. And please if you see this post share it so it can reach her parents and we can personally thank them. Her act of kindness was worth more than anything. This is a reminder that people are still raising their children with respect, compassion and all the positive. This also goes to show that there is decency left in humankind, and it doesn't always have to be an "adult" show it. This small simple act has touched a lot of hearts, and will never be forgotten. This little girl needs to be honoured, for spreading help & love."

Chelsea Crooks said she wanted to reward the act of kindness.

"She did it because she thought that was the right thing to do and I knew that we had to find that family and reach out to them to let them know what their little girl had done."

People started sharing and commenting on the Facebook post and Chelsea finally heard from Robin's mother.

"Yes !!! I'm very proud... thank you for your very very kind words.. I had to pull over my car to read it before I start work ... so glad they're both ok 💙 💙"

'I thought the treats could refresh him'

Chelsea Crooks is hoping to arrange a meeting with Robin, who just graduated from elementary school.

"I just want to thank her and maybe give her a nice bouquet of flowers, a thank you card and maybe a gift card of some sort," she said. "I truly feel she needs recognition and that might stick in her mind as she grows up so maybe she'll carry out those acts of kindness in the future."

Robin McElroy never thought she was doing anything special.

"It was a hot day and I thought the treats could refresh him," she said. "If I was him I would be in a lot of stress trying to get the tow truck and everything so I thought he could really use someone to help him like that."

