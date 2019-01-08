Two Yarmouth women charged with aggravated assault in brutal attack on teen

Two 18-year-old women were in provincial court Tuesday to face multiple charges connected with a vicious attack on another young woman in Yarmouth, N.S.

Police said the attack Friday night began shortly after the victim, 17, got into an SUV on Cliff Street in Yarmouth. There were three others in the vehicle besides the driver.

Passengers beat the girl while the driver took her around to multiple locations in the area where she was pulled out of the vehicle and struck and kicked, police said. At one stop, the owner of a dog tried to get the animal to attack her, they said. A stick was also used to beat the girl and water was poured on her face and down her throat, it is alleged.

By 8 p.m., the group had stopped at a convenience store in Yarmouth and the victim managed to escape, police said.

'Her face was completely just beaten'

A woman who worked at the Your Winners World at Acadia First Nation said the girl ran into the store screaming and begging for help. The sight was appalling, Michelle Leblanc said.

"They had beaten her so bad, her legs were bruised, they had ripped some of her fingernails off, they had ripped a lot of her hair out of her skull, her face was completely just beaten, like it was swelled up," she said.

The girl was taken to hospital. Her condition is not known.

Suspects remain in custody

Both women appeared in Yarmouth court Tuesday morning.

They are each charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and conspiring to commit an indictable offence.

They will remain in custody until Thursday when they are expected to appear in court for a bail hearing.

Police said a total of four adults and one youth are expected to be charged in the incident, which they describe as a targeted attack.