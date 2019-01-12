Skip to Main Content
62-year-old Yarmouth woman dies in crash

62-year-old Yarmouth woman dies in crash

The collision happened on Friday afternoon in Deerfield, N.S.

Collision happened on Friday afternoon in Deerfield

CBC News ·

A 62-year-old woman from Yarmouth, N.S., has died after a collision in Deerfield on Friday afternoon.

RCMP say a 2012 Hyundai Tucson and a 2017 Ram truck collided on Highway 340 at 4 p.m.

The woman, who was driving the Tucson, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Yarmouth, was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours due to the crash. Police are still investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|