62-year-old Yarmouth woman dies in crash

A 62-year-old woman from Yarmouth, N.S., has died after a collision in Deerfield on Friday afternoon.

RCMP say a 2012 Hyundai Tucson and a 2017 Ram truck collided on Highway 340 at 4 p.m.

The woman, who was driving the Tucson, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Yarmouth, was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours due to the crash. Police are still investigating.