Man charged after yanking woman from car, then stealing, crashing vehicle

A 24-year-old man from Upper LaHave, N.S., is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly stole a woman's car right in front of her, hit a vehicle with it and and then crashed the car — all while under the influence of a drug, police say.

RCMP said the incident began on Friday just before noon when a 67-year-old woman was getting into her Honda Fit in the parking lot of a Yarmouth grocery store.

A man approached her, yanked her out of the vehicle, threw her to the ground, grabbed her purse and cellphone and stole her car.

Witnesses at the scene helped the woman and called 911, and paramedics arrived to tend to her cuts and bruises.

Meanwhile, the man peeled out of the parking lot in the stolen car, hitting a vehicle on Starrs Road along the way. He didn't stop, and continued along Highway 3 toward Arcadia, where he nearly struck a construction worker.

He drove on toward Tusket and crashed the car on Highway 308. Witnesses told police that the man ran into the woods.

RCMP officers found and surrounded the man. He then surrendered.

The officers believed the man to be under the influence of a drug, but he refused to take a test.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police don't know what drug might have been involved.

She said the woman's car was heavily damaged.

The man has been charged with:

Robbery with violence.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Drug-impaired driving.

Failure to comply with a drug recognition expert demand.

Fail to remain at the scene of a collision.

Breach of conditions (3 counts).

Dangerous driving (2 counts).

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Tuesday.