Man charged with attempted murder in Yarmouth shooting

A 37-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder after a shooting near Yarmouth, N.S., earlier this week.

RCMP were called to Greenville Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a 34-year-old man who had been shot suffering serious injuries.

After he was shot, the man went to a neighbour's house to call for help. He was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax for treatment.

The suspect fled. Police found a truck that was believed to have been used by the suspect in a ditch off Greenville Road in Hebron.

RCMP brought in dogs to track the man but were unsuccessful. Police said they found some evidence near a house which led them to a home on Main Shore Road, north of Yarmouth, where they found the man they were looking for.

Police arrested him at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

He's being held in custody until his next court appearance on April 9 in Yarmouth provincial court.

Police arrested a second person, a 41-year-old woman from Hebron, and charged her with obstruction and resisting arrest. She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 19.

