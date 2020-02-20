Yarmouth man charged for sex assaults in '70s and '80s as police seek other victims

The RCMP is looking to speak with people who may have been victims of sexual assault in Yarmouth, N.S., during the late 1970s and 1980s.

In November, the Yarmouth RCMP detachment launched an investigation into historical sexual offences after a victim came forward to describe what happened to him as a young boy.

Two other victims, who were also young boys at the time, also came forward and provided statements to police.

James "Jim" Robert Cosman of Chegoggin, N.S., was subsequently charged with a total of eight sexual offences. The charges include three counts of indecent assault on a male and three counts of gross indecency.

All incidents are believed to have happened at a home on Haskell Street in Yarmouth.

"The accused held a position in the community where he had access to youth," the RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The victims who came forward provided names of other potential victims to police, but the RCMP said they haven't been able to locate them.

Yarmouth RCMP also obtained a warrant and searched a home on Main Shore Road on Wednesday. No additional charges were laid as a result.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Yarmouth RCMP or police in their area.

