Wedgeport man charged with gun offences, child luring, child porn

A man from Wedgeport, N.S., has been charged with child luring, child pornography and gun offences, according to police.

RCMP in Yarmouth searched a home on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The man has been charged with possession of child pornography, sexual interference, making sexually explicitly material available to a child and making, printing or publishing child pornography.

He is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and uttering threats.

The man was remanded into custody at Yarmouth provincial court and released on house arrest.

He is not to have any contact with the victims, not possess or use any electronic devices and not to use social media.

The man is not to be in contact with any child under the age of 16 unless in the presence of another adult without a criminal record.

