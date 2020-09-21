Yarmouth man facing charges after putting child in car trunk

A Yarmouth, N.S., man is facing charges after putting a small child in the trunk of a vehicle while he went into a strip mall on Saturday.

The person who reported the incident is now facing firearms charges.

RCMP said at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, a witness saw the 33-year-old man place the child into the trunk of a vehicle. The child was then left alone in the trunk while the man went inside a store. The man came out a short time later and removed the child from the trunk, placing her in the backseat.

The witness, a 19-year-old Yarmouth man, called police and then confronted the man with a firearm in an attempt to keep the man from leaving with the child.

The man left with the child before police arrived. Police said the interaction was caught on surveillance video.

Police arrested the witness for firearms offences including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police later located the man and child in Yarmouth County. The man was arrested and taken to Yarmouth RCMP.

RCMP said the man and the child are known to each other and the child was in the man's care at the time of the incident.

The man is facing charges of abandonment and forcible confinement.

Both men were released under conditions but could face additional charges.

They are both expected to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 7. Police are still investigating the incident.

