Yarmouth man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Yarmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
Woman taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries
A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in Yarmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
RCMP say they were called to an apartment on Main Street at about 1:35 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Police say their investigation found that the man, from Yarmouth, stabbed a 38-year-old Yarmouth woman who is known to him.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault while choking, overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence and uttering threats.
MORE TOP STORIES