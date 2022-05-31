Yarmouth man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in Yarmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.

RCMP say they were called to an apartment on Main Street at about 1:35 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police say their investigation found that the man, from Yarmouth, stabbed a 38-year-old Yarmouth woman who is known to him.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault while choking, overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence and uttering threats.

