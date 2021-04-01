Man on ATV in Yarmouth drive-thru charged with impaired driving

A man is facing impaired driving charges after an RCMP officer spotted him showing signs of impairment while on an ATV in a drive-thru lineup in Yarmouth, N.S.

RCMP say the officer was doing routine patrols at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday when he saw an ATV in the lineup of a drive-thru at a restaurant on Starrs Road. The officer approached the driver and noticed that he appeared to be impaired.

The man took a breathalyzer test and was found to have twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance while having a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The man is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court in May.

