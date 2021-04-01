Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Man on ATV in Yarmouth drive-thru charged with impaired driving

A man is facing impaired driving charges after an RCMP officer spotted him showing signs of impairment at a drive-thru lineup in Yarmouth, N.S.

RCMP say the man was in the lineup at a Yarmouth restaurant just after midnight on Sunday

CBC News ·
RCMP say a man was showing signs of impairment while on an ATV in a drive-thru lineup in Yarmouth on Sunday. (CBC)

A man is facing impaired driving charges after an RCMP officer spotted him showing signs of impairment while on an ATV in a drive-thru lineup in Yarmouth, N.S.

RCMP say the officer was doing routine patrols at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday when he saw an ATV in the lineup of a drive-thru at a restaurant on Starrs Road. The officer approached the driver and noticed that he appeared to be impaired.

The man took a breathalyzer test and was found to have twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance while having a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. 

The man is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court in May.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now