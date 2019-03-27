Man arrested after shooting near Yarmouth

RCMP have arrested a suspect after a man was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a shooting east of Yarmouth, N.S.

Police said officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to Greenville Road and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital.

Police said in a news release Wednesday the victim had been shot by another man who then ran away. With the help of police dogs, officers were able to find the suspect at a home on Main Shore Road.

Police arrested him around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Police have not yet said what charges the man could face.

RCMP said the men knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.