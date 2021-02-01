N.S. government cancels Yarmouth-to-Maine ferry for 2021 season

The Nova Scotia government has cancelled its ferry service between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, for the entire 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province's Department of Transportation sent out a news release announcing the cancellation Monday morning.

The ferry service last operated in 2018 between Yarmouth and Portland, Maine. The service planned to operate between Yarmouth and Bar Harbour in 2019, but no commercial crossings took place. The service was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Those restrictions have carried over to this year.

"Currently, the border between the U.S. and Canada is closed to unrestricted, non-essential travel and that is not expected to change in the foreseeable future," the department said in the news release.

"As well, a critical percentage of the general population is not expected to be vaccinated until summer. As a result, the planned May to October ferry season is suspended."

Making the decision to cancel the season now will help save the government money, according to the news release. There will be no spending on marketing, hiring additional ship and terminal crews, or costs to move the Cat ferry to Yarmouth.

However, regular vessel maintenance will continue. It's unclear how much that will cost.

This decision comes after the province consulted with Nova Scotia Public Health, ferry operator Bay Ferries Ltd., and the Town of Yarmouth, the release said.

MORE TOP STORIES