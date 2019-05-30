Stranger kicks in hotel door and attacks woman in Yarmouth, RCMP say

A stranger kicked in a woman's hotel-room door and sexually assaulted her in Yarmouth, N.S., Wednesday night, RCMP said.

The RCMP said police were called to a hotel room on Willow Street for a reported break-and-enter around midnight.

Police said their investigation showed the man had entered the hotel and then kicked the woman's door open. Police say they did not know each other. The man sexually assaulted the woman, who was alone in the room, police said Thursday.

"During the assault, he demanded money," said RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

A man who worked at the hotel came upon the attack and stopped it. Police say the attacker threatened and assaulted the employee. The worker removed the man from the hotel and he then ran away.

RCMP arrested a man from the area in a nearby home. The 34-year-old faces 15 charges, including sexual assault, robbery and unlawful confinement.

He will answer the charges in Yarmouth provincial court on June 3.

The woman and the hotel worker were treated for injuries.

