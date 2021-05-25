Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia RCMP investigating homicide in Yarmouth

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating a homicide in Yarmouth. Police say they were called to a home on King Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday after reports of a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the death of a 41-year-old man in Yarmouth is being investigated as a homicide. (CBC)

The Mounties say officers found a 41-year-old man outside the home. Paramedics were called to the scene, but he died of his injuries.

Chester Street, which runs parallel to King Street, was closed Tuesday as police investigated.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said although police were initially called to King Street, the incident is believed to have happened on Chester Street.

