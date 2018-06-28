Yarmouth gets free legal clinic to help self-represented litigants

People representing themselves in court in the Yarmouth, N.S., area can soon access free legal advice for civil matters and some family law appeals.

A free legal clinic will be held twice a month at the Yarmouth courthouse, beginning July 6, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia Judiciary. It will be staffed by lawyers who will volunteer their time.

Ray Jacquard, a Yarmouth-area lawyer who has agreed to volunteer, said cases where people represent themselves can take up more court time.

"Sometimes it can be pretty confusing from a procedural point of view and it can really grind matters down to a halt," he said.

An intimidating process

Self-representation can be an intimidating process, Jacquard said, but many opt for it over the cost of getting a lawyer.

"Even people with decent incomes may get into a situation — that could be a very lengthy court battle — that can't afford a lawyer," said Jacquard.

Lawyer Ray Jacquard, a volunteer at the new Yarmouth free legal clinic, says self-representation can grind matters to a halt. (CBC)

The average five-day civil trial cost $56,439, according to a 2015 national survey.

The Yarmouth legal clinic is the third of its kind in the province, modelled after clinics opened in Halifax in 2015 and Sydney in 2017.

The initiative aims to fill the gap for civil court legal advice, as Nova Scotia Legal Aid focuses on criminal and family law.

Eleven private lawyers in the area have volunteered to work in the clinic, which will be open to appointments in the mornings on the first and third Friday of each month.

