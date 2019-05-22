It took 8 hours, 50 firefighters to put out Yarmouth fire

It took nearly 50 firefighters and eight hours to put out flames in a downtown Yarmouth building last night.

Platoon Chief Hank Nickerson said five departments responded to the call on the corner of Main and Horton streets at 10:50 p.m.

"It was a stubborn fire," said Nickerson, who is with the Yarmouth Fire Department. They were at the scene until 6:30 a.m.

"When we got on scene you could see a little bit of smoke on the street, but it soon intensified to where we seen the flames coming through the front of the building and through the roof."

No injuries

Nickerson said one man was living in an apartment in the building, when he smelled smoke coming from the basement and called the landlord, who called 911.

"It quickly spread to the upper floors and eventually consuming the whole building," Nickerson said.

The building used to be home to the Ceramic Village, but Nickerson said the store was vacant.

There were no injuries and the fire didn't spread to any other buildings.

Nickerson said several nearby buildings were evacuated. The fire is now out, but power is still off in the area because "the intense heat of the fire burned the primary lines off."

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

