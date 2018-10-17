Yarmouth ferry heading to Bar Harbor next summer

Starting in June, the CAT ferry will begin crossings between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbor, Maine.

Bar Harbor town council voted 7-0 in favour of a five-year lease agreement with Bay Ferries Ltd. on Tuesday.

"I think that we've got to that point. I think the unanimous vote shows that we've answered people's concerns," said Coun. Gary Friedmann, council chair.

"There was quite a bit of give and take on all sides. But mostly, I think Bay Ferries and the province were willing to come up with terms that met all the concerns citizens have expressed."

Sprucing up the terminal

There used to be a crossing between Yarmouth and Bar Harbor operated by Bay Ferries, but the service ended in 2009 when the Nova Scotia government said there would be no subsidy for the following year.

Bay Ferries Ltd. ended its 2018 season run between Yarmouth and Portland, Maine on Oct. 8 with a total of 50,185 passengers, up 21 per cent from 2017.

Friedmann said work to get the ferry terminal in Bar Harbor ready for passengers and vehicles will begin right away.

The terminal has been vacant since 2010. (Submitted by Cornell Knight)

The town purchased the property this past June. It had been sitting empty since 2010.

He said council has been working toward a deal with Bay Ferries that benefits Bar Harbor residents, the company and Nova Scotia.

Addressing concerns

The big concern with the Yarmouth-Bar Harbor ferry crossing, Friedmann said, was a sense the town needed more time to figure out what to do with the ferry terminal.

He said some residents were concerned that a five-year agreement with Bay Ferries might mean ruling out other ideas for the property, like a marina, small boat activities, tendering cruise ships, using it as a public park or using it for car parking.

But Friedman said the lease agreement gives the town more time to decide what it wants to do with the ferry terminal property long-term.

"There's a clause in the contract in the lease that says if Bay Ferries isn't able to work with the coast guard and customs and border patrol, a marina and small boat activities, the contract is null and void," Friedmann said.

"So they're pretty confident in their discussions up to this point that that's not going to be an issue for us."

Good for locals, businesses

Friedmann said council worked with Mark MacDonald, chair and CEO of Bay Ferries, to address concerns from the town up until Monday — the day before the vote.

"One of the things that's been brought up by several people last night was that [the ferry terminal] has been sitting idle and looking somewhat derelict for many years," Friedmann said.

"And just to have that cleaned up and put back into use right away is really exciting to many of us in Bar Harbor."

Friedmann said people are excited about having the ferry service once again.

"They're just thrilled about the ferry service coming back. I've spoken with innkeepers who are looking forward to the kinds of visitors that would take the ferry that would be staying in Bar Harbor before or after their trip to Yarmouth," he said.

"There were a lot of people who are just excited about re-establishing this international connection."