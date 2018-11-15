Yarmouth not enforcing new bylaw prohibiting election signs

Yarmouth will not enforce a recently adopted bylaw banning election signs , according to a release from the town.

The bylaw, a move to level the playing field for all candidates, was approved at a council meeting July 9.

But in an Aug. 13 meeting, council voted "overwhelmingly" to place a stay on the enforcement of the bylaw.

That means the bylaw is still in effect, but no one will enforce it so election signs can still be placed on lawns.

The other option, repealing the bylaw, is not something council will pursue right now. The process to repeal a bylaw takes three months but the election is in two.

"The decision … was mainly based on the mainly perceived notion that the bylaw may create an advantage for incumbents", a release issued on Friday said.

One councillor, Jim MacLeod, said he's been elected four times without ever putting up a single sign.

But despite the stay of enforcement, the release said the majority of council pledged not to use lawn signs in the upcoming election because they agree with the rationale behind the bylaw.

That includes environmental concerns, encouraging candidates to find other ways to engage their constituents, and a level playing field for candidates who can't afford signs.

The stay of enforcement on the bylaw will be in effect until the new council decides how to move forward after the election in October.

