Yarmouth's returning officer says COVID-19 makes verifying voters list more difficult

The returning officer for the Town of Yarmouth, N.S., believes COVID-19 has made it more difficult to verify the voters list for this October's municipal election.

"In the past when I came to a discrepancy on the list of electors, I would get in my car and go knock on a door and make any corrections," said David Sollows. "With COVID-19 I'm not really in a position where I can go knock on doors."

Sollows said with many municipalities opting for electronic voting only, via internet and phone, being on the voters list is even more important.

"The challenge is getting your voter letter to you," said Sollows. "Because in order to vote you will require a PIN number as well as your date of birth."

Elections in Nova Scotia's municipalities, including Yarmouth, are to take place Oct. 17. (Robert Short/CBC)

Revised voters lists for all municipalities are supposed to be ready on Aug. 26 so they can be provided to anyone who becomes an official candidate between Aug. 27 and Sept. 9.

But Sallow says people can still be added to the list, up to and including election day.

"My biggest responsibility is to ensure that everyone who's eligible to vote and wishes to cast a ballot is able to do that," said Sollows.

Sollows suggests anyone who has moved or recently turned 18 should contact the returning office in their municipality to ensure they are on the voters list.