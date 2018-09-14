Senior robbed, assaulted, forced to drive masked attackers to gravel pit

RCMP in Yarmouth County, N.S., are looking for two men after a 77-year-old man was robbed, assaulted and forced to drive the men to a gravel pit.

Police say the victim was going into a barn on his property in Plymouth around 8 a.m. Thursday when he was grabbed from behind, dragged to his vehicle by two men and forced to hand over money.

The suspects then made the victim drive them to a nearby gravel pit and took his cellphone. The suspects threw the man's keys away and then fled. The victim found his keys, drove home and called 911.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Description of suspects

The suspects are described as wearing black clothing and black masks, and one of them had a tattoo on his neck.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 902-742-9106, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via a secure tip at the website of Crime Stoppers.