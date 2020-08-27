Yarmouth County man killed in car crash

A 30-year-old man from Yarmouth County was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Thursday morning.

Yarmouth County RCMP said the collision was reported around 4 a.m. AT at Chebogue Road in Sand Beach, N.S.

RCMP, paramedics and the Yarmouth Fire Department all responded.

The man, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it's not clear what caused the crash. The road was closed for several hours on Thursday, but has since reopened.

