Tourism operators in Yarmouth on edge as MLAs in Halifax debate ferry service

Mark Rodd is nervous.

As political debate in Halifax rages about details related to the ferry service between Nova Scotia and Maine, in Yarmouth, where the ship docks, Rodd and others are on edge.

Rodd, the president of Rodd Hotels & Resorts, made the decision late last year to spend $3 million to reopen a hotel the company owns in Yarmouth. It's been closed since 2011.

The company is spending an additional $3 million on renovations at its other Yarmouth location.

There's a lot of risk and it's all predicated on a ferry to Maine, said Rodd.

It's why he and others are concerned by growing political debate surrounding the ferry. The Tories are suing the government to try to gain access to the management fee paid to operator Bay Ferries — something the company opposes — and the Liberals are, in turn, questioning how committed the Tories would be to the service should they ever form government.

"I don't want to get into the middle between the Tories and the Liberals and what they're doing, but there's a lot of uncertainty now," said Rodd.

"I'm somewhat nervous about this chatter that's going on about is it a vital service or should it be there. It definitely should be there."

Downtown Yarmouth has experienced a business boom and renewed confidence since the return of ferry service in 2014. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

Rodd said that uncertainty affects the ability to secure capital, something Jonathan Joseph at the Argyler Lodge is also experiencing.

As Joseph's site 20 minutes outside Yarmouth has experienced continued growth, he's explored building more rooms. But that prospect right now is difficult, he said, because routine uncertainty about the long-term future of the boat creates challenges.

"Getting capital from a bank as a tourism business in Southwest Nova Scotia, especially Yarmouth County, isn't the easiest thing," said Joseph.

Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill said it's those concerns that motivated a recent mailout from the local Liberal association that promotes the service's value while questioning Tory Leader Tim Houston's commitment to its future.

"It's not about politicizing this issue," said Churchill. "It's about supporting the ferry politically, and that's something that the Conservatives have refused to do."

Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill says continued criticism of the ferry service undermines business confidence in the region. (CBC)

The flyer, which was sent to every constituent in Churchill's district and will also go to other communities of interest, attributes an undated, partial quote — "there might be other things we can do with that money" — to Houston.

The quote is in response to a reporter's question on Feb. 14 when Houston was asked if he supports the service. While he said he supports "the concept" of the ferry, he also said it's important the best business case possible is in place.

Houston then says: "I understand the need for economic development in that region. Properly, a good business case for a ferry could produce some good economic development, but there might be other things we can do with that money that has a better impact on the economy. But we need to understand the moving parts."

Argyle-Barrington MLA Chris d'Entremont, who received one of the flyers at this home this week, called it a "blatant American political piece of garbage."

The Yarmouth Liberal riding association is sending these flyers throughout the constituency. They are also going to other electoral districts. (Submitted)

The veteran Tory politician said the ferry is "extremely important" to the area and tourism industry. People who question that haven't seen what it's done for the Yarmouth area and neighbouring communities, he said.

"I don't think they have had the opportunity to be to Yarmouth to see the changes that have happened there. They haven't seen the expansion of our tourist sites, they haven't seen the expansion and the update of downtown Yarmouth."

D'Entremont attempts a tricky balance of supporting the service and his community while also supporting his caucus' call for more transparency and information from the government. He'd prefer that effort not be centred on the ferry contract, but feels the government has forced the Tories to this point.

"I wish it was about something completely different. I wish it would go away. I'm trying to make it go away, but I'm one person around a caucus table and [the transparency issue] is, I think, important as well."

Argyle-Barrington MLA Chris d'Entremont says he'd prefer the efforts of his caucus to target government transparency weren't centred on the ferry service contract. (Robert Short/CBC News)

As politicians in Halifax continue their back and forth on the ferry — it will be the subject of an upcoming meeting of the legislature's natural resources and economic development committee — in Yarmouth they're preparing to wade into the legal waters. Yarmouth town council will consider a resolution this week to seek intervener status in the Tories' lawsuit.

Tourism operators such as Rodd, meanwhile, just hope their recent growth is able to continue and they aren't forced to confront a return to leaner times when there was no ferry.

"It wasn't until that ferry service came back that there was a sense we could rebuild this."



MORE TOP STORIES