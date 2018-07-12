Amid COVID-19 uncertainty, Yarmouth ferry service slated to resume July 15

The ferry that runs from Yarmouth, N.S., to Bar Harbor, Maine, is scheduled to resume service on July 15, but that could change because of COVID-19.

In July, there won't be daily crossings for the Cat. Instead, crossings are planned for Fridays, Sunday, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the only Wednesday crossing happening on opening day. There also won't be a Thursday crossing during the opening week.

For August, September and October, crossings are scheduled every day except Wednesday. The final day of crossings is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines said COVID-19 will make for a challenging ferry season. He said the province will be relying on public health officials in Nova Scotia, the federal government and partners in Maine to determine when it's safe to resume the service.

"It's extremely important to our communities we serve, so they must be assured the service resumes in a way that is protective and that these communities are ready to welcome visitors," Hines said.

"When we get the all clear, Bay Ferries will be ready to go."

The ferry terminal in Bar Harbor has been undergoing construction to accommodate the service, but has been beset by delays.

The ferry service last operated in 2018 between Yarmouth and Portland, Maine. The service planned to operate between Yarmouth and Bar Harbour last year, but no commercial crossings took place because the terminal wasn't ready.

Hines said the Bar Harbor ferry terminal should be ready to accept visitors by the time crossings begin this year.

Hines deferred specific questions on the terminal to Bay Ferries. The company did not immediately respond to a request Thursday night.

