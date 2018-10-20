Yarmouth solid waste authority seeks to expand asbestos burial site

The Yarmouth County Solid Waste Management Authority wants to expand its asbestos disposal facility.

The authority already manages asbestos and other garbage — including household hazardous waste, petroleum-contaminated soils, and construction and demolition materials — for the municipalities of Argyle and Yarmouth and the town of Yarmouth at its site in South Ohio, N.S.

But it's running out of room at its underground asbestos storage facility.

The current site is 30 metres by 30 metres, but has reached 90 per cent of its capacity. The authority plans to build a new storage site that's 100 metres by 100 metres.

The authority registered the project for an environmental assessment last week.

Increase in disposals

The site usually only receives one or two tonnes of asbestos-containing materials per year, but the demolition of a couple of older buildings caused that number to balloon to 63 tonnes in 2016.

The manager of the solid waste authority, Glendon Ring, said he anticipates another increase in deliveries.

"There's certainly going to be, in this area, a spike because there's a lot of new government buildings being built, so as the old ones are either refurbished or demolished, you're going to encounter a lot of asbestos, so we just need a spot to contain it," Ring said.

Asbestos is disposed of by burying it in plastic bags beneath a 1.2-metre layer of soil and seeding grass on top.

Asbestos was once widely used in insulation, floor and ceiling tiles and pipes, among other materials, and is a known human carcinogen when inhaled.

Health and environmental risks

The most significant hazard of disposing of asbestos-containing materials is that fibres could be blown around during transport, handling and burial. Once it is buried, "human health and environmental risk is considered to be low," the report states.

Ring said there is a "very minute chance" that asbestos would enter waterways once underground.

"It's a real heavy plastic bag and it is very deep in the ground," he said. "Any chance of it getting out of that bag and getting it into the watercourse, it's still got to go through all the ground, so it's going to be filtered out before it gets anywhere."

According to the solid waste authority's submission to the Environment Department, there are no Health Canada guidelines for asbestos levels in drinking water "because there is no evidence of any adverse health effects from exposure through drinking water."

Ring said the nearest asbestos disposal facility is in the Annapolis Valley, so keeping the waste in the Yarmouth area would lower the carbon footprint of disposal.

The authority expects to start building the new disposal facility this fall.