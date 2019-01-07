Tug arrives to help fight fire, tow container ship bound for Halifax

A tugboat has reached a large Halifax-bound container ship that has been burning for days, with plans to tow it about 1,500 kilometres to the Nova Scotia port.

International shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said the crew of the Maersk Mobiliser, which travelled from Newfoundland, will be helping to extinguish the fire on the Yantian Express. Detected Thursday, it started in a container on the ship's forward deck and spread to other containers.

Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson Tim Seifert said the company is not speculating on the cause of the fire or the materials that are burning.

The plan is for the Maersk Mobiliser to tow the disabled ship, he said. There is still no timeline for when it will arrive in Halifax.

This weekend, all 23 crew members were moved onto the Smit Nicobar, an offshore support tug from Belgium that arrived on the scene Friday night and is equipped with fire monitors to provide ongoing firefighting support. There have been no reported injuries.

The Yantian Express, a 320-metre container ship, was travelling from Colombo, Sri Lanka. Coast guard officials in Boston received a call for help early Friday.