Big developments proposed for Dartmouth could reshape Wyse Road area

A 19-storey building is being proposed for a property in Dartmouth across from the Macdonald Bridge, the third large development being eyed for the Wyse Road area.

The new building, which will be on the site of a former Scotiabank, will have commercial space on the ground floor, and will include 129 rental units and 109 underground parking spaces.

"It is the entrance to Dartmouth and because of the orientation of the site it was an opportunity to introduce a flat iron shape to the building," said Chris Crawford, vice-president of Fathom Studio, which has designed the building for Alex Dunphy, the current owner of the site.

"Those units will have a fantastic view of the harbour."

The new development is next to the bridge terminal, the busiest stop in Halifax's transit system, as well as the Sportsplex, a major recreation facility.

It is the third proposal for the area. WM Fares Architects has submitted an application on behalf of developer Robert Ghosn involving seven buildings that range from six to 35 storeys on mostly vacant land next to the Macdonald Bridge.

A rendering of what the 35-storey tower and six smaller apartment buildings would look like on the mostly vacant land next to Dartmouth's Macdonald Bridge. (Ghosn Group Developments)

Just down the street, at the corner of Wyse Road and Dawson Street, PF Properties has proposed a 12-storey building. Another developer has already secured approval for a six-storey building at the other end of the block, at Wyse Road and Pelzant Street.

Are they serious?

Dartmouth-Centre Coun. Sam Austin wonders about the sudden interest in the area.

"It is a place where we want to see growth and redevelopment," said Austin. "But it remains to be seen whether anyone is serious enough to build. We've had a lot of people kick the tires but then the projects don't actually happen."

The Fathom Studio proposal for the old Scotiabank location will be the last one to be dealt with through a development agreement process under the old planning rules.

A public hearing on the new Centre Plan is expected in the middle of September.

Once the notice of the Centre Plan hearing is published, which should happen before the end of August, developments will have to be done under the new planning regime.

