Nova Scotia-born wrestler Rocky Johnson, 75, has died

Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, a Nova Scotia-born wrestler, has died at the age of 75, according to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
Born Wade Douglas Bowles, Johnson was originally from Amherst.
Johnson was a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, the WWE noted in its obituary.
Johnson is also the father of movie star and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
In 2019, Rocky Johnson published a memoir called Soulman.
