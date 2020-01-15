Nova Scotia-born wrestler Rocky Johnson, 75, has died

Nova Scotia-born wrestler Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson has died at the age of 75, according to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Born Wade Douglas Bowles, Johnson was originally from Amherst.

Johnson was a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, the WWE noted in its obituary.

Johnson is also the father of movie star and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In 2019, Rocky Johnson published a memoir called Soulman.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away. <a href="https://t.co/9uxrICJKxb">https://t.co/9uxrICJKxb</a> —@WWE

Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has passed away at the age of 75.<br><br>RIP to a legend 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/NkGJhbIsh3">pic.twitter.com/NkGJhbIsh3</a> —@SInow

