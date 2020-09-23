Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Taylor Samson homicide

The mother of Taylor Samson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man accused of killing her son.

The suit was filed on behalf of Linda Boutilier and her other son, Connor Samson, in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Wednesday.

William Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson, who was last seen alive in August 2015. His body has never been found.

In her lawsuit, Boutilier is asking the court to find Sandeson liable for the wrongful death of Taylor Samson under the Fatal Injuries Act. The lawsuit is asking for special, general and punitive damages from Sandeson, although no dollar amount is specified.

Second trial to begin Jan. 9

Sandeson is scheduled for a judge-and-jury jury trial on the murder charge early in the new year.

This will be Sandeson's second trial. He was tried and convicted in 2017, but that conviction was overturned and a new trial ordered. It's scheduled to begin on Jan. 9 and run for two months.

None of Boutilier's allegations has been proven in court. She has not responded to a request for comment.

