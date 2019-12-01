Veterans, families 'stop and reflect' at wreath ceremonies in Halifax

Dozens of veterans and their families gathered at military gravesites in Halifax on the weekend as part of Wreaths Across Canada.

"It really gives it that personal touch, to give them a reason to stop and reflect on the losses that have given us what we've got today," Ben Broome, a veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy, said Sunday at Fairview Cemetery.

Ceremonies were held at three locations in Halifax.

As a part of the ceremony, veterans, cadets, and non-military youth come together to place wreaths at the military headstones.

Ben Broome is a veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy. (Kaitlyn Swan)

A large part of the ceremony is the participation of young people, both in an out of the military. Broome said he hopes young people take away a deeper understanding of the sacrifices of veterans.

"It gives them the opportunity to see it etched in stone, and realize that these were people with dads, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters."

It is the second time Nova Scotia has taken part in Wreaths Across Canada, which began holding the ceremonies in 2011.

Craig MacFadgen is president of the Nova Scotia division of Wreaths Across Canada. (Kaitlyn Swan)

Craig MacFadgen, president of the organization's Nova Scotia division, said this year's attendance is double what it was last year when the first ceremony was held.

"It represents [those who've served] and their sacrifices. We want the youth to remember and carry [remembrance of veterans] on after us."

