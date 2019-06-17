World Series championship trophy makes 24-hour splash in Halifax

It was a whirlwind tour through Halifax for the 2018 World Series championship trophy.

The Bluenose BoSox Brotherhood, a group of more than 500 diehard Boston Red Sox fans from Nova Scotia, were granted access to the trophy for one day.

On Sunday, they took it to the Nova Scotia Legislature, then to the U.S. consulate, before the group dropped in on a little league field where an under-11 team from Halifax was playing a team from Kentville.

"We surprised them with our visit and of course their eyes lit up as big as saucers," said Don Hyslop, secretary of the Bluenose BoSox Brotherhood.

Halifax is home to many fans of the Red Sox, the 2018 World Series champions.

The two cities also share a longstanding friendship that dates back to the 1917 Halifax Explosion, when Boston sent trains filled with medical supplies, equipment for a 500-bed hospital as well as doctors and nurses.

The 2018 World Series trophy spent a day with the Bluenose BoSox Brotherhood. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

It's the third time a World Series trophy has made a day trip to Halifax. After the Boston Red Sox won the World Series in 2007 and 2013, the trophy came to Halifax in 2008 and 2014.

Organizers made sure charities would benefit from the current visit.

"We had a private event at a local establishment where we had over 100 people from our group," said Hyslop. "We raised $2,400 for the IWK Health Centre."

Along for the trip was former Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant. The native of Cuba won 121 games for the Red Sox during his eight seasons with the team in the 1970s.

Tiant signs a baseball hat belonging to a Red Sox fan. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

At a public viewing event on Monday morning at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame many Red Sox fans got their picture taken with Tiant and had items signed by the 78-year-old.

"We are so pleased with the relationship we have with the Red Sox," said Hyslop. "They've been nothing but wonderful to us."

MORE TOP STORIES