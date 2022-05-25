Workplace injury in Bedford under investigation
47-year-old man taken to hospital Wednesday morning after job accident
Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating a workplace accident reported in Bedford, N.S., early Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police were called to Bluewater Road at 3:25 a.m. and said a 47-year-old man was injured while repairing road maintenance equipment.
The man was taken to hospital. The severity of his injuries have not been disclosed.
