Workplace injury in Bedford under investigation

Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating after a 47-year-old man was injured early Wednesday morning while repairing road maintenance equipment on Bluewater Road. The severity of his injuries have not been disclosed.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after being injured on the job in Bedford. He had been repairing road maintenance equipment at the time. (kuzmafoto/Shutterstock)

Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating a workplace accident reported in Bedford, N.S., early Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Bluewater Road at 3:25 a.m. and said a 47-year-old man was injured while repairing road maintenance equipment.

The man was taken to hospital. The severity of his injuries have not been disclosed.

