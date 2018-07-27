New
Labour Department investigates workplace death at farm near Tatamagouche
One person died Thursday Ebbett's Meadow Brook Farm and a stop-work order has been placed on the farm equipment used, according to the department.
Person died Thursday at Ebbett's Meadow Brook Farm, according to department
The Department of Labour is investigating a workplace death that happened Thursday at Ebbett's Meadow Brook Farm in Balfron, N.S., near Tatamagouche.
A stop-work order has been placed on the equipment used in the incident.
The department's occupational health and safety division is in the early stages of the investigation, said spokesperson Chrissy Matheson.
Matheson could not confirm what equipment was being used, or the age or gender of the person who died.