Labour Department investigates workplace death at farm near Tatamagouche

The Department of Labour is investigating a workplace death that happened Thursday at Ebbett's Meadow Brook Farm in Balfron, N.S., near Tatamagouche.

A stop-work order has been placed on the equipment used in the incident.

The department's occupational health and safety division is in the early stages of the investigation, said spokesperson Chrissy Matheson.

Matheson​ could not confirm what equipment was being used, or the age or gender of the person who died.

