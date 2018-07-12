Dump truck pulled from water near site of workplace fatality

A dump truck was pulled from the water Wednesday near where a 44-year-old Nova Scotia man died this week in what the Department of Labour is investigating as a workplace fatality.

Officers were called to a report of a body below the MacKay Bridge in the area of Africville Road at 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Two tow trucks pulled the vehicle from the water off the job site located at 6245 Africville Rd., one day after an RCMP dive team searched the area around the eastern end of the Ceres container pier.

Crews have been working for months to extend the length of the container pier by dumping stone into the basin.

An RCMP dive team was in the Bedford Basin Tuesday searching the waters around the eastern end of the Ceres container pier. (CBC)

The Department of Labour has not said if the man who died was in the truck at the time of his death and has released few details about how he died. The department did confirm that a stop work order was issued to Scotiascapes Landscaping Inc. who was working at the site.

Halifax Regional Police said the man is from Ellershouse, north of Mount Uniacke.

