Worker dead after quarry fire in Mulgrave

A worker is dead after a fire at a quarry in Mulgrave, N.S.

Few details have been released about the accident, but the Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration confirmed in an email to CBC News there was a fatality at the Martin Marietta facility.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said crews responded to a fire at the quarry, and once the fire was extinguished the scene was turned over to the Department of Labour.

A stop-work order has been issued while the investigation continues.

