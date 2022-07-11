Worker dead after quarry fire in Mulgrave
A stop-work order has been issued at a quarry in Mulgrave, N.S. following the death of a worker.
Few details have been released about the accident, but the Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration confirmed in an email to CBC News there was a fatality at the Martin Marietta facility.
RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said crews responded to a fire at the quarry, and once the fire was extinguished the scene was turned over to the Department of Labour.
A stop-work order has been issued while the investigation continues.