Worker dead after quarry fire in Mulgrave

A stop-work order has been issued at a quarry in Mulgrave, N.S. following the death of a worker.

CBC News ·
RCMP in Nova Scotia say a worker has died in a fire at a Martin Marietta quarry near Mulgrave. (CBC)

Few details have been released about the accident, but the Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration confirmed in an email to CBC News there was a fatality at the Martin Marietta facility.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said crews responded to a fire at the quarry, and once the fire was extinguished the scene was turned over to the Department of Labour.

A stop-work order has been issued while the investigation continues.

